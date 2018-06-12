Taylor Lewan Skipping Titans Minicamp During Contract Negotiations

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans were informed by offensive tackle Taylor Lewan's representatives Tuesday that he will not attend this week's mandatory minicamp.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website tweeted the following statement from Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson:

Lewan is set to enter the final year of his contract.

The Titans exercised the fifth-year option in Lewan's contract, meaning he will make over $9.3 million in 2018 provided he eventually reports to the team.

Tennessee selected Lewan with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Michigan, and he has developed into one of the NFL's top left tackles.

The 26-year-old has appeared in all 16 games in each of the past two seasons, earning a pair of Pro Bowl nods.

Lewan did take part in the Titans' voluntary OTAs despite his contract status.

When asked about his contract status last month, Lewan seemed unconcerned about getting a deal done immediately, per Cory Curtis of WKRN: "As of right now, there is no situation. ... I understand that this is a business, so if something here gets done, that's great. If not, I understand and that's how it is. That's how this game works, so whatever happens, happens."

Lewan figures to be a key figure for the Titans in 2018 with regard to protecting quarterback Marcus Mariota's blindside and creating holes for running backs Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.

Until Lewan reports, Tyler Marz, Dennis Kelly and John Theus are all in the mix to receive starting reps at left tackle.