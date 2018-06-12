Cowboys News: David Irving Reports to Minicamp After Not Practicing During OTAs

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

Dallas Cowboys' David Irving (95) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett announced Tuesday that defensive lineman David Irving was in attendance for the team's mandatory minicamp after not practicing during OTAs.

According to Mike Fisher of 247Sports, Garrett said, "We do anticipate him being here going forward."

The team previously said that Irving didn't practice at OTAs because he was not in "football condition."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

