Cowboys News: David Irving Reports to Minicamp After Not Practicing During OTAs

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett announced Tuesday that defensive lineman David Irving was in attendance for the team's mandatory minicamp after not practicing during OTAs.

According to Mike Fisher of 247Sports, Garrett said, "We do anticipate him being here going forward."

The team previously said that Irving didn't practice at OTAs because he was not in "football condition."

