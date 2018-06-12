Luke Kuechly Hopes to Be Ready for Training Camp After Shoulder Surgery

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly missed the Pro Bowl back in January due to shoulder surgery, but the veteran is hoping he can be at full strength when the offseason workout schedule heats up.

Kuechly told reporters Tuesday, via the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue, that his rehab is on schedule and that he is aiming to be ready for training camp.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.