Luke Kuechly Hopes to Be Ready for Training Camp After Shoulder Surgery

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, left, runs a drill during practice at the NFL football team's facility in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly missed the Pro Bowl back in January due to shoulder surgery, but the veteran is hoping he can be at full strength when the offseason workout schedule heats up.

Kuechly told reporters Tuesday, via the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue, that his rehab is on schedule and that he is aiming to be ready for training camp.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

