Joel Embiid Is Living His Best Life on Summer Vacation

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 12, 2018

  1. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  2. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  3. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  4. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  5. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  6. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  7. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  8. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  9. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  10. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  11. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  12. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  13. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  14. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  15. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  16. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  17. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  18. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  19. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  20. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

Right Arrow Icon

Joel Embiid is making waves on social media on his summer vacation. How has the 76ers star been soaking up the sun? Watch above to see Embiid enjoying himself in the Bahamas while dunking on unsuspecting tourists.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Draymond Would Turn Down Extension

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Draymond Would Turn Down Extension

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raptors Promote Nurse to HC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Raptors Promote Nurse to HC

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Way-Too-Early NBA Title Odds for Next Year

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R's Way-Too-Early NBA Title Odds for Next Year

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Says Playing with Son in NBA Would Be His Greatest Achievement

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Says Playing with Son in NBA Would Be His Greatest Achievement

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report