Doug Pederson: Nick Foles Is Eagles' Starter Right Now Amid Carson Wentz's Rehab

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action along with Nick Foles, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are Carson Wentz's team—when he's healthy.

Until then, though, Nick Foles will run the offense.

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson made it clear, per WPVI-TV's Jamie Apody, on Tuesday that Foles is the team's starting quarterback while Wentz continues to work his way back from a torn ACL. Apody also noted it's not clear who will be under center come Week 1 on Sept. 6.

     

