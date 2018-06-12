Doug Pederson: Nick Foles Is Eagles' Starter Right Now Amid Carson Wentz's Rehab

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are Carson Wentz's team—when he's healthy.

Until then, though, Nick Foles will run the offense.

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson made it clear, per WPVI-TV's Jamie Apody, on Tuesday that Foles is the team's starting quarterback while Wentz continues to work his way back from a torn ACL. Apody also noted it's not clear who will be under center come Week 1 on Sept. 6.

