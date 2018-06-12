Warriors Parade 2018: Start Time, Live-Stream Schedule for Victory Celebration

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

For the third time in four years, the Larry O'Brien Trophy will be paraded through Oakland in the possession of the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State swept Cleveland to retain the NBA championship trophy, while Kevin Durant repeated as NBA Finals MVP.

The parade starts at the corner of 11th Street and Broadway at 2 p.m. ET, and it makes its way through Oakland before concluding at the intersection of 13th and Oak Streets.

Warriors Parade Information

Date: Tuesday, June 12

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream: NBCSportsBayArea.com

Tuesday's celebration will have a different look than most of the championship parades you're used to seeing, as there will be no post-parade rally held at the end of the route.

In replacement of the rally, the Warriors are looking to have a more interactive experience with their fans as the parade winds its way through Oakland, per the team's official website.

Although dealing with all the logistics of the parade is a tough task for local officials, they're embracing a third parade in four years, and a celebration of their team and city, per Jill Tucker of the San Francisco Chronicle.

"It's old hat in some ways," Justin Berton, spokesman for Mayor Libby Schaaf, said. "But winning never gets old. It’s our day to show off our city."

Oakland officials expect around one million people to come celebrate with Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, Durant and the rest of the Warriors organization.

Kerr is excited to share the celebration once again with the fans, as he called it one of the best days of the year, per the team's official Twitter account:

Based off how some of the players have celebrated the championship already. Tuesday should be an electric time for everyone involved.

While three titles in four years is a remarkable achievement, there's a chance we could see more of the same in 2019 if the Warriors' core remains together.