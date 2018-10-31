Saints' Marcus Davenport Reportedly Will Miss 'About a Month' with Toe Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints edge-rusher Marcus Davenport is reportedly expected to miss "about a month" of action because of a toe injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that the defensive end is in a walking boot and that his injury will be evaluated again next month.

During his time at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Davenport did not have to deal with many injuries, especially not of a serious nature.

The 22-year-old played in at least 11 games in all four seasons, even appearing in 13 contests as a junior. Injuries did, however, cost him one game in each of his first two years.

While he maintained relatively good health in college, the rookie has already been hit by the injury bug a few times early in his pro career. He had to undergo thumb surgery in June to repair a minor issue.

Davenport has 11 combined tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in seven games as a rookie. After making just one tackle in his first career game, he was already looking to make adjustments.

"I want to play better," Davenport told reporters after his NFL debut. "I just feel like I have to play more violent and be able to stop the run better."

Davenport moved up draft boards with a fantastic senior season that earned him the 2017 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year award, as he recorded 55 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and four passes defended.

His film got the Saints' attention in particular, leading the team to trade up in order to snag him at No. 14 overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

Last year the Saints were one play away from a trip to the NFC Championship Game, thanks in large part to a promising young defense. Adding one of the best pass-rushers in the draft class could help them progress further.

Of course, Davenport can't make an impact and help the defense if he's not on the field.

Fortunately for the Saints, they ranked seventh in the league in sacks a season ago, though they rank 23rd in that category so far this year.

Cameron Jordan and Co. can still wreak havoc up front while Davenport recovers, although it will be tough for them to reach their full potential without the 6'6", 265-pound lineman.