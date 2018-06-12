Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Prefers to Avoid Team Reps at Giants Minicamp

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

As Odell Beckham Jr. continues to work his way back from ankle surgery, his status for the New York Giants' mandatory minicamp is unclear.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, there have been discussions within the organization about medically clearing the receiver—but Beckham would prefer to avoid team reps at this moment:

Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reported that "everyone is on the same page," adding that "caution was always going to be approach this spring" regarding Beckham's part in team activities.

New Giants coach Pat Shurmur declared Beckham "healthy" at the end of May but noted the wideout had not been medically cleared.

There's no denying that, when healthy, the 25-year-old Beckham is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league. The former No. 12 overall pick has piled up 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns to start his career, making three Pro Bowls in his first four seasons, missing out in 2017 while being limited to just four games.

Of course, big numbers can have players looking for big dollars. And that's certainly the case here.

Beckham made it known in an UNINTERRUPTED video last year that he wants to be the highest-paid player (not just receiver) in the league. Back in February, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the New York star is seeking $20 million per year in his next contract.

To his credit, Beckham showed up to some organized team activities as well as a predraft minicamp, all of which were voluntary. That likely made a good first impression on the new coaching staff.

Now that he is close to being medically cleared, however, he faces a tough decision. He can show up, take the field and put himself at risk as he seeks a new contract, or he can sit out until he gets a new deal.

NFL rules permit a daily $70,000 fine if he chooses to skip minicamp (if he's medically cleared).

Shurmur and the Giants want Beckham to get on the field as soon as possible so he can work his way into playing shape as well as acclimate himself into a new system. But given that it's only June and there are still three months until the season kicks off, there's no rush at this moment to push him back into action.

Plus, clearing Beckham before he wishes could lead to a potential contract showdown.