Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby Drink from the Stanley Cup on Jimmy Fallon

Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby Drink from the Stanley Cup on Jimmy FallonJune 12, 2018
John Locher/Associated Press
It took Alexander Ovechkin 14 years from the time he went No. 1 overall in the NHL draft to hoist the Stanley Cup.
Now the Washington Capitals captain is living his best life.
Ovechkin has spent the past few days doing a variety of things with the Cup. On Monday night, he and Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon—and did some drinking from the trophy:
Something tells us Ovechkin is only just getting started.
Stanley Cup Crashes a Wedding at Disney World