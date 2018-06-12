Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby Drink from the Stanley Cup on Jimmy Fallon

John Locher/Associated Press

It took Alexander Ovechkin 14 years from the time he went No. 1 overall in the NHL draft to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Now the Washington Capitals captain is living his best life.

Ovechkin has spent the past few days doing a variety of things with the Cup. On Monday night, he and Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon—and did some drinking from the trophy:

Something tells us Ovechkin is only just getting started.