Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby Drink from the Stanley Cup on Jimmy Fallon

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

It took Alexander Ovechkin 14 years from the time he went No. 1 overall in the NHL draft to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Now the Washington Capitals captain is living his best life. 

Ovechkin has spent the past few days doing a variety of things with the Cup. On Monday night, he and Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon—and did some drinking from the trophy:

Something tells us Ovechkin is only just getting started.

