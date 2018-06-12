Liverpool Could Reportedly Sign Gelson Martins for Free Amid Sporting CP Exodus

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Liverpool could have a chance at signing Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins for free this summer after he became one of six high-profile stars to file for the termination of his contract at the Lisbon club.

Sporting endured a tumultuous 2017-18 season on and off the pitch, and the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle reported on Martins' decision to rescind his contract weeks after supporters attacked players at a training camp.

Martins, along with fellow Portugal internationals William Carvalho and Bruno Fernandes, as well as Dutch striker Bas Dost, submitted terminations to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission, per the Associated Press.

It's the latest in a series of bizarre developments at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Rui Patricio and Daniel Podence were the first two players to request their deals be cancelled, while manager Jorge Jesus has left for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Portuguese football expert Jan Hagen provided more context:

Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho is at the core of the disarray, and A Bola (h/t Hagen) reported Martins and Co. could reverse their decision to terminate their contracts if he were to leave the club.

Competition for all six of Sporting's want-away stars is likely to be fierce, and Sport Witness reported Primeira Liga rivals Benfica may have taken the early initiative:

Jurgen Klopp has need of a winger to offer competition and support for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and Martins could land in his lap as an ideal option.

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals and recorded 13 assists last season and enjoyed individual success despite some struggles off the pitch, not to mention keeping his place in Fernando Santos' Portugal squad.

Whichever club manages to land Martins for free—should his request be successful—would be bagging a huge bargain considering the player's release clause sits at £50 million, per BBC Sport. Only last summer, Record (h/t Uche Amako of the Daily Express) reported the Reds were willing to spend £43.7 million on his signature.

Football writer Tom Kundert underlined the value that's potentially to be had as a result of the exodus in Portugal's capital:

In the case of Martins and those other Sporting players who wish to terminate their contracts, their careers seemingly face one of three paths this summer. The ideal scenario for Liverpool and other admirers would be for the Portuguese Securities Market Commission to rule in their favour, thus freeing them to leave for free.

Alternatively, Sporting could concede their stars are likely to leave regardless and thus cash in for a cut-price fee, or decide to fight to retain their contracts in what could become a messy, drawn-out affair.

Martins will be part of the Portugal squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which offers a distraction while the Portuguese Securities Market Commission examines whether Sporting's disgruntled players have a case for early termination.

Klopp is in the market for a new wide man and could save a mountain of cash should Martins be successful in seeking a quick exit from Sporting.