Didier Deschamps' Spain Claim Hits Manchester United's Antoine Griezmann Hopes

France coach Didier Deschamps appears to have ended any hope of Manchester United landing Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann this summer, stating the striker "will remain in Spain."

Deschamps addressed the rumours surrounding some of his headline stars days out from the start of the 2018 World Cup and dampened United's chances of recruiting him, via Goal:

Les Bleus chief Deschamps said, per Goal's Dejan Kalinic: "There is talk about their [Griezmann and Lyon captain Nabil Fekir's] futures. It's not ideal but I won't be able to have ideal conditions anyway. But Antoine will remain in Spain, that much is clear, so no worries."

Longtime admirers Barcelona remain keen to sign Griezmann, although football writer Andrew Gaffney suggested Los Rojiblancos could still keep him:

Griezmann signed a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano last summer after he appeared to be on the verge of joining United, sticking with Atletico after they were hit with a transfer suspension, per BBC Sport.

The speculation linking the Frenchman with a move to the Camp Nou has only grown since then, and even Blaugrana great Lionel Messi has done his share of campaigning for the player, per The Independent:

Griezmann enjoyed the second-highest-scoring season of his career to date in 2017-18 and continued to draw attention after netting 29 times in 49 games, marking the fourth successive campaign in which he's scored at least 25 goals.

The former Real Sociedad attacker has spent his entire professional career in La Liga and first moved to Spain as a youngster in 2005.

United might be capable of competing on the financial stage, but after finishing a distant second to Manchester City in the Premier League, Barca look a more desirable destination after they won a league and Copa del Rey double.

The Red Devils spent £75 million to sign Romelu Lukaku as their new frontman only last summer, but Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News explained why Griezmann is still needed:

Barcelona would have an even greater conundrum attempting to fit Griezmann in alongside Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, but it's a dilemma manager Ernesto Valverde would likely welcome with open arms.

Deschamps has the inside track on who in his squad could be moving this summer, and his latest comments don't offer United comfort if they were hoping to revive interest in Griezmann.