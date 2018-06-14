Every NFL Team's 2018 Breakout Player Candidate

0 of 32

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Someone always emerges.

Every year, every team has at least one breakout player. Usually several. And 2018 will be no different, because dozens of high-potential 20-something recent early-round draft picks have yet to make their marks.

Not all of them will pan out, but some will take that next step in 2018.

NFL offseason programs have pretty much wrapped up, and training camps loom on the other side of a six-week nap. That gives us a chance to step back and look at one player on each team who could explode in 2018.

Dealing only with players entering their second, third or (only in New England's case) fourth season, and only players who have yet to make the Pro Bowl at their current positions, here's a breakdown of 32 potential breakout stars.