Khalil Mack Reportedly Not Expected at Raiders Minicamp amid Contract Holdout

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

Referee Gene Steratore (114) carries a folded piece of paper used to determine a measurement next to Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Khalil Mack's contract holdout is going to extend to mandatory workouts.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Oakland Raiders are not expecting Mack to show up for mandatory minicamp this week. Mack has missed all of the team's voluntary workouts while trying to land a long-term contract extension.

The Raiders are now allowed to fine Mack for his absences.

