Khalil Mack Reportedly Not Expected at Raiders Minicamp amid Contract Holdout

Khalil Mack's contract holdout is going to extend to mandatory workouts.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Oakland Raiders are not expecting Mack to show up for mandatory minicamp this week. Mack has missed all of the team's voluntary workouts while trying to land a long-term contract extension.

The Raiders are now allowed to fine Mack for his absences.

