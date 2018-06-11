Alisson Wants Future Resolved Before World Cup Amid Liverpool, Real Madrid Links

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Roma goalkeeper Alisson hopes his future is resolved before the start of the World Cup amid rumours he is wanted by Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Per MailOnline's Adam Shergold, the Brazil stopper is rumoured to be a target for the pair as well as Chelsea, and after the Selecao dispatched Austria 3-0 in a friendly on Sunday, he said:

"I believe and I hope that everything will be resolved before the start of the World Cup. To be honest, I left everything in the hands of my agents.

"If it's not resolved before the World Cup, then it will be discussed after it because my head will be focused only on Brazil.

"There are many possibilities on which we are working, but always together with Roma and with respect to my club. We will see what will happen this week."

With the tournament set to start on Thursday as hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia, there could be imminent developments on Alisson's future in the coming days.

The 25-year-old has spent two seasons at Roma and only became their No. 1 in the last campaign, but he looks set to be Brazil's first-choice 'keeper ahead of Manchester City star Ederson at the World Cup.

An impressive season saw him keep a total of 22 clean sheets for the Giallorossi—17 from 37 Serie A matches, and five from 12 UEFA Champions League clashes as Roma made a surprise run to the semi-finals.

In December, ESPN's Gabriele Marcotti said he would be among the world's best if he maintained his form:

He stayed at the same superb level in the second half of the season, as demonstrated by fellow Serie A expert James Horncastle:

Alisson would likely be an upgrade on any of the three clubs' goalkeepers.

Liverpool would have the most to gain following Loris Karius' calamitous turn in the Champions League final, while it's scary to think what Real could achieve if they improve on Keylor Navas—who is good but not quite an elite stopper—given they've been a dominant force in Europe with him in the side.

Alisson won't come cheap, though, and that could be a stumbling block to a quick deal, particularly for Liverpool or Chelsea, as they don't have Real's resources.