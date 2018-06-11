Eden Hazard Seeks Antonio Conte Clarity Amid Chelsea Exit Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Eden Hazard wants to know how Antonio Conte's future at Chelsea will play out, and he won't make any decisions on his future until the Italian's is resolved.

According to MailOnline's Sam McEvoy, his future could depend on who will be the next man to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard told reporters he needs to know the direction of the club:

"Yeah, I want to know. I want to know, but like I say I am focused on the World Cup.

"If we have something new—manager or players—it is always good to know it, because I want players that can [help bring success back to] Chelsea next season.

"But, to be fair, the transfer market is not here yet. We will see after."

BRUNO FAHY/Getty Images

Conte failed to guide the team into the Premier League's top four last season, but where an exit seemed inevitable just one month ago, he now seems more likely to stay. Maurizio Sarri is no longer expected to move to west London, according McEvoy.

However, reports from Italian publications such as La Gazzetta dello Sport say Sarri remains an option for the Blues, and there are some suggestions that move could finally go through this week:

It's worth noting there's no job for the former Napoli boss to take right now, as Conte is still officially in charge of the club.

Conte's first season with the Blues was a success, as the club won the 2016-17 Premier League title, but the wheels started to come off soon after. Chelsea slumped throughout the 2017-18 campaign, unable to deal with both a deep run in the UEFA Champions League and Manchester City's sublime form in England.

The club ended up with some silverware, winning the FA Cup, but the lack of Champions League football for next year means they started the transfer window without one major selling point for prospective new players.

Hazard has been with the Blues since 2012 and has been the club's most important player in that span. The success has led to an endless stream of transfer rumours, mostly involving Real Madrid, and the 27-year-old has always kept the door slightly open:

He has two years left on his current contract, and the upcoming season could be crucial with an eye on a possible extension. If the club can't get the right manager through the door or Conte can't deliver, the Belgian could opt against signing a new deal, leaving the Blues without any leverage in transfer negotiations.