NBA Draft 2018: Updated Mock Draft After Latest Prospect Workouts

Andy Bailey@@AndrewDBaileyFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

TOPSHOT - Real Madrid's Slovenian Luka Doncic (R) celebrates with team mate Real Madrid's French forward Fabien Causeur their team's 85-80 win in the Euroleague Final Four finals basketball match between Real Madrid and Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul at The Stark Arena in Belgrade on May 20, 2018. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images)
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

With the 2018 NBA Finals in the books, and another title secured for the Golden State Warriors, all eyes on are on the draft.

And as prospects visit and work out for teams all over the league, the draft picture is starting to crystallize.

Who will the Phoenix Suns take at No. 1? How far will Luka Doncic slide? How many big men will go in the top 10?

Those questions, and more, will be answered on June 21 when the NBA draft goes down.

In the meantime, here's a stab at how things could shake out, as well as analysis on some of the noteworthy prospects.

2018 NBA Mock Draft
PickTeamPlayer
1Phoenix SunsDeandre Ayton (Arizona, C, Freshman, 7'0")
2Sacramento KingsMohamed Bamba (Texas, C, Freshman, 7'0")
3Atlanta HawksMarvin Bagley (Duke, F/C, Freshman, 6'11")
4Memphis GrizzliesLuka Doncic (Slovenia/Real Madrid, G/F, 19, 6'8")
5Dallas MavericksJaren Jackson (Michigan State, C/PF, Freshman, 6'11")
6Orlando MagicTrae Young (Oklahoma, PG, Freshman, 6'2")
7Chicago BullsWendell Carter (Duke, C/PF, Freshman, 6'10")
8Cleveland CavaliersMichael Porter (Missouri, F, Freshman, 6'10")
9New York KnicksCollin Sexton (Alabama, PG, Freshman, 6'2")
10Philadelphia 76ersMikal Bridges (Villanova, F/G, Junior, 6'7")
11Charlotte HornetsShai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky, G, Freshman, 6'6")
12Los Angeles ClippersRobert Williams (Texas A&M, C/PF, Sophomore, 6'10")
13Los Angeles ClippersMiles Bridges (Michigan State, F, Sophomore, 6'7")
14Denver NuggetsZhaire Smith (Texas Tech, G/F, Freshman, 6'5")
15Washington WizardsKevin Knox (Kentucky, F, Freshman, 6'9")
16Phoenix SunsLonnie Walker (Miami, G, Freshman, 6'4")
17Milwaukee BucksMitchell Robinson (N/A, C, 20, 7'1")
18San Antonio SpursKeita Bates-Diop (Ohio State, F, Senior, 6'7")
19Atlanta HawksAnfernee Simons (IMG Academy, G, 18, 6'4")
20Minnesota TimberwolvesKevin Huerter (Maryland, G/F, Sophomore, 6'7")
21Utah JazzDonte DiVincenzo (Villanova, G, Junior, 6'5")
22Chicago BullsTroy Brown (Oregon, G/F, Freshman, 6'7")
23Indiana PacersJacob Evans (Cincinnati, G/F, Junior, 6'6")
24Portland Trail BlazersChandler Hutchison (Boise State, G/F, Senior, 6'7")
25Los Angeles LakersDe'Anthony Melton (USC, G, Sophomore, 6'3")
26Philadelphia 76ersDzanan Musa (Bosnia/KK Cedevita Zagreb, F, 18, 6'9")
27Boston CelticsKhyri Thomas (Creighton, G, Junior, 6'3")
28Golden State WarriorsElie Okobo (France/Pau-Orthez, G, 20, 6'2")
29Brooklyn NetsHamidou Diallo (Kentucky, G, Freshman, 6'5")
30Atlanta HawksAaron Holiday (UCLA, PG, Junior, 6'1")
Picks by Andy Bailey

          

Mohamed Bamba

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 16: Mohamed Bamba #4 of the Texas Longhorns looks on against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Phot
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Yes, No. 2 might seem pretty high for Texas big man Mohamed Bamba, but his stock appears to be on a steady incline since the start of the predraft process.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony detailed Bamba's preparation for the big night:

"Bamba has done everything in his power since his season wrapped in March to make his case for why teams might regret passing on him, with a regimented routine including strength training, physical therapy, boxing, beach workouts, yoga, film study and two skill workouts a day with renowned player development specialist Drew Hanlen in Los Angeles."

In the same article, Givony referenced a workout in which Bamba hit 80 percent of his NBA-range three-pointers, an eye-opening feat for a player of Bamba's physical profile, regardless of the setting.

With his 7'10" wingspan, Bamba has plenty of potential as a rim protector. If he develops into even an average threat from downtown, he's instantly one of the most interesting bigs in the NBA.

          

Luka Doncic

TOPSHOT - Real Madrid's Slovenian Luka Doncic (C-7) jumps over the barrier as the team celebrates their 85-80 win in the Euroleague Final Four finals basketball match between Real Madrid and Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul at The Stark Arena in Belgrade on May
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Doncic is only 19 years old. He's 6'8" and 230 pounds. He uses angles and his first step like James Harden. He rebounds like a power forward. He's dominating a level of basketball exceeded only by the NBA.

So, why on earth is he sliding all the way to the Memphis Grizzlies and the No. 4 spot here?

"The growing consensus among NBA decision-makers in attendance at Stark Arena in Belgrade is that the teams drafting behind the Phoenix Suns at No. 1, the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks are likely to pass on [the] European prodigy in favor of American frontcourt players," Givony wrote following Real Madrid's EuroLeague title run. "The question remains whether a team will trade up into the top three to snag Doncic, or if he will fall to the No. 4 (Memphis) or even the No. 5 pick (Dallas) after being heavily scouted in the Euroleague playoffs against Panathinaikos and mostly struggling."

The "mostly struggling" Doncic is currently second in Box Plus-Minus in both the Spanish ACB and the EuroLeague, according to Jacob Goldstein's 2017-18 International BPM database.

If teams pass on him because of one subpar game against Panathinaikos, there's a decent chance they may one day regret it.

The NBA is headed toward an era of position-less basketball, and it's headed there fast. Every year, it appears increasingly difficult to play traditional bigs in the postseason. Meanwhile, wings who can do a little bit of everything are what every team is looking for.

Doncic is just that. A playmaker with size, vision and a shooting stroke that suggests he can run an offense and create for himself.

          

Jaren Jackson, Jr.

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 17: Jaren Jackson speaks with reporters during Day One of the NBA Draft Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using th
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jaren Jackson, Jr. averaged 20 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.5 blocks and two assists per 40 minutes, with a 10.3 Defensive Box Plus-Minus and a 5.1 Offensive Box Plus-Minus for Michigan State this season, per Sports Reference.

When he was a freshman at Kansas, Joel Embiid averaged 19.4 points, 14 rebounds, 4.5 blocks and 2.3 assists per 40 minutes, with a 10.2 Defensive Box Plus-Minus and a 4.7 Offensive Box Plus-Minus.

The similarities in Jackson and Embiid's statistical profiles are striking. And there are no injury-related red flags with Jackson. If he comes near the impact Embiid has had, even going fifth would likely be one of the steals of the draft.

           

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.comBasketball Reference or RealGM.

Andy Bailey covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@AndrewDBailey) and listen to his Hardwood Knocks podcast, co-hosted by B/R's Dan Favale.

