Lucha Underground Producer Talks Season 4 Debut in Exclusive Interview

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

After several months without Lucha Underground, the Believers are ready to dive back into the wrestling deep end with the debut of Season 4.

Starting Wednesday, Lucha returns to the El Rey Network, and fans are excited to have a program back on television that tells intriguing stories, builds relatable characters and doesn't insult its supporters by oversimplifying everything.

Lucha Underground is truly a revelation in the wrestling industry.

Before the Season 4 debut, Lucha Underground executive producer Chris DeJoseph spoke to Ring Rust Radio about the excitement level behind the scenes, the new Temple which will house the product and the partnership with Impact Wrestling.

While it is clear from the buzz around wrestling that the return of Lucha is going to make waves in Season 4, the wrestlers and the officials working behind the scenes are just as excited for the show to begin again.

"I think it's probably like above 100 percent, like 125 percent excitement rating," DeJoseph said. "I think it's been a while, and everybody is super excited to be back on the air and on El Rey Network and to be back and let the fans finally see what we have held secret for a few months now. It'll be well worth the wait."

Wrestling fans who have come to love Lucha Underground over the last three seasons will be returning for the in-depth storytelling and unparalleled character development, but the guaranteed changes are a huge part of the intrigue.

With the departure of Prince Puma and a new Temple, the Believers can't wait to see what's next. As DeJoseph revealed, the setting is the first major difference longtime fans will notice.

"One thing for sure is that we are in a whole new warehouse. It's a whole, new temple and basically, it's based off of the end of Season 3," he said. "The Temple had to relocate to this old icehouse. It's a pretty cool thing, but just like the old temple, this new temple is just as big of a character in the show as the original."

Change is always hard for some fans to accept, but the creative team at Lucha Underground has rolled with every punch since the show's inception and produced a product the Believers can be proud to watch each week.

In a time when the wrestling industry is oversaturated with content, it is harder than ever for a company to separate itself from the pack. With an innovative show that is putting a new spin on the business like few others in history, the Lucha team will continue to fully immerse viewers in the conflicts, failures and successes of its characters.

In addition, Lucha Underground has been working with Impact Wrestling to help expose a new audience to the product. With the partnership being mutually beneficial to both companies, the sight of the two working together is a great sign for the direction of the industry.

"I think really the partnership started with AAA and then Dorian Roldan is an executive producer and investor in Lucha Underground and we have a connection with AAA and we have a connection with Impact," DeJoseph said. "I don't want to speak for them, but it just made sense for everybody business-wise..."

"We can keep everyone working, we can all work together to achieve the same goal and work together rather than wrestling companies, or in our case two TV shows, competing against each other," he added. "In this way we try to help each other and elevate each other and I think bring more eyeballs to each other's brands."

With Impact Wrestling turning over a new leaf with the help of veteran wrestling mastermind Don Callis, Lucha Underground is getting more eyes on its product. With a growing audience, the sky is the limit for the fledgling brand.

For a fan who has never seen Lucha, it's hard to describe. All of the issues people raise about WWE and other major companies are addressed and remedied, with an emphasis on using cinema-style theatrics to tell a convincing story.

If you fell in love with wrestling due to the characters and the angles that made them relate to your life in some form or fashion, then Lucha Underground will have the depth and creativity to remind you of childhood excitement.

Lucha Underground is the best show in the wrestling business today.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).