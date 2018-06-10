Jalen Ramsey Recruits Dez Bryant to Jaguars on Twitter, Myles Jack Likes Tweet

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Wide receiver Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during warmups before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey made a not-so-subtle pitch to free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant on Twitter. 

Ramsey isn't the only Jaguars player interested in where Bryant will play next season. Linebacker Myles Jack liked the tweet when he came across it. 

Since the Dallas Cowboys released him in April, Bryant has kept a relatively low profile. The three-time Pro Bowler turned down a multiyear offer from the Baltimore Ravens in hopes of signing a more lucrative one-year deal he can parlay into big contract next year. 

Bryant averaged a career-low 12.1 yards per reception for the Cowboys in 2017. However, he did play in all 16 games for the first time since 2014. 

The Jaguars will hold their manadatory minicamp from June 12-14. 

