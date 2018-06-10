NASCAR at Michigan 2018 Results: Clint Bowyer Wins Rain-Shortened Race

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Clint Bowyer was declared the winner of the FireKeepers Casino 400 after a rain-shortened day at the Michigan International Speedway.

After the start of the race was delayed two-and-a-half hours because of weather, the race was eventually called after 133 of 200 scheduled laps with more rain coming. The No. 14 car was in front at the time, giving him the win over Kevin Harvick in second place.

The win was the second of the year for Bowyer, a rare change of pace for a Monster Energy Cup Series season that Harvick and Kyle Busch have dominated.

Final Results

1. Clint Bowyer (14)

2. Kevin Harvick (4)

3. Kurt Busch (41)

4. Kyle Busch (18)

5. Paul Menard (21)

6. Brad Keselowski (2)

7. Joey Logano (22)

8. Ryan Blaney (12)

9. Chase Elliott (9)

10. Jamie McMurray (1)

Full results available at NASCAR.com.

The race became official after the second stage, and with bad weather on the horizon, several drivers were especially aggressive to get in front.

Bowyer only led eight laps but moved in front of Harvick late to put himself in position to win:

Still, Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports noted the disappointment with the early finish:

Bowyer certainly won't mind the win, and he and his fans were happy about the result:

Stewart-Haas Racing also finished 1-2-3 Sunday for the first time in team history, per the Fox broadcast.

The race began without much drama despite the extended delay. Kurt Busch earned the pole and led the first 46 laps of the race before Ryan Blaney moved into the front. The No. 12 car was able to stay in front after a caution created a one-lap shootout for Stage 1:

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, who each started in the rear because of inspection issues, quickly moved toward the front along with Kyle Larson, who began in 26th. All three of them were in the top 12 by the end of the first stage.

Harvick took over in the middle of the race during a stretch that featured some more sloppiness on the track and several cautions. He held on for the Stage 2 victory, making the race official after threat of rain throughout the day.

The final stage lasted only 13 laps, and Bowyer took advantage for his first win since Martinsville in March. He is one of four drivers with two wins so far this season, also including Busch, Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.

The drivers will get a week off in the schedule before returning to action on June 24 for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in California.