Neymar Jokes About Austria's 'UFC' Tactics, Talks World Cup Dreams

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 10, 2018

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - JUNE 10: Neymar of Brazil reacts during an International Friendly match at Ernst Happel Stadium on June 10, 2018 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images)
Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images

Neymar joked about Austria's tactics after Brazil cruised to a 3-0 friendly win on Sunday and said his team are dreaming big ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018.

The Paris Saint-Germain star made his first start for Brazil since November as he continues his comeback from foot surgery and was on the end of several fouls he did not seem to appreciate.

"We got ready for the UFC today, but it was good. Everyone was unharmed," he said, per Goal's Dom Farrell.

The 26-year-old also spoke about the mood in the camp ahead of the tournament in Russia.

"You have to trust, you dream," he said. "You can talk, you're Brazilian, and you can dream; we're dreaming more and more. Dreaming is not forbidden."

    

