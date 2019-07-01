Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson Agrees to 5-Year, $190M Contract

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors reportedly agreed to a five-year, $190 million max contract Monday that represents a showing of good faith in his long-term health.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle first reported news of the agreement.

Thompson entered unrestricted free agency in an uncertain place after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. While he was expected to receive a five-year max contract from the Warriors before the injury, some wondered whether concerns regarding his health would create pause.

The Warriors instead chose loyalty, rewarding Thompson for one of the best team runs in modern NBA history. Thompson averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists during the 2018-19 regular season, narrowly missing out on an All-NBA selection. He had 28 points when he went down with a torn ACL in the third quarter of Game 6, returning to the floor to sink two free throws before receiving his diagnosis.

The Warriors had already lost Kevin Durant to a ruptured Achilles in the series. Golden State also lost Durant on Sunday in free agency when he agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan.



"All I'll say is that those guys are highly important to us and deserving of being rewarded in the right manner," general manager Bob Myers told reporters. "It's hard to find high-quality people, and both of them are that. And so you just—try to keep those guys within these walls the best you can."

Thompson could be a franchise face elsewhere but is a five-time All-Star and three-time champion where he's at; his Hall of Fame pedigree is almost set in stone.

Playing alongside Curry and Green will almost certainly allow Thompson to extend his prime. Odds are this contract will be fine for its duration; he won't be eligible for free agency again until he's age 34. The most important aspect of his summer and next season will be his rehab.

But for now, Klay is in Golden State to stay.