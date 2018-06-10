WWE's Corey Graves Rips CM Punk After UFC 225 Loss to Mike Jackson

Duane Prokop/Getty Images

WWE commentator Corey Graves took to Twitter late Saturday night, ripping former WWE star and friend CM Punk following his loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225.

Graves said his tweets were not business-related. Punk left WWE in 2014 under bad circumstances and was found not culpable in a libel lawsuit filed by a former WWE doctor.

Graves said he tried to reach out on multiple occasions to Punk after the latter's departure only to be met with a cold response.

"Dude, I’m far from distraught. I’m in a good place," Graves said in a reply on Twitter. "I’m just really bummed that I had a true friend turn his back on me for no other reason than the company that employs me."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reached out to Graves for clarification about the situation. Graves said there was no "leave with me" ultimatum, but Punk severed ties with anyone related to WWE.

"Well, to be honest, I’d never heard or been given that ultimatum," said Graves. "It kinda shocked me when I texted him about grabbing dinner because we were in Chicago and he told me he no longer had any interest in being friends with me or anybody related to WWE.

"Dude, this has ZERO to do with court, or testimony or any of the above. Nothing that I tweeted was corporate," Graves noted. "I’m simply hurt/pissed off that a guy that I looked like as a big brother-type has turned his back on me and everyone that loved and supported him only because of the name on my paycheck. I’m definitely not the only one. I won’t name names, but there is a large group of us to this day that inexplicably lost a solid friend because of where we work."

Punk lost to Jackson via unanimous decision in a fight that was not even close. Jackson won 30-26 on all three fight cards and was clearly the superior fighter throughout.

Punk, 39, has lost both of his UFC bouts.