Jury Sides with CM Punk, Colt Cabana in Lawsuit Filed by Former WWE Doctor

David Dermer/Associated Press

A jury decided in favor of CM Punk and Colt Cabana in a defamation lawsuit filed by a former WWE doctor regarding his handling of Punk's injuries before his departure from the company.

Nick Hausman of WrestleZone passed along the verdict.

Dr. Christopher Amann sued Punk and Cabana for libel for comments the former made during a November 2014 interview on the latter's podcast. Amann was seeking $4 million plus damages.

Punk told Cabana on the podcast he had a growth on his back Amann claimed was benign. He found out months later the growth was a staph infection that could have turned fatal if left untreated much longer. Punk also said WWE encouraged him to continue wrestling on the word of Amann.

Amann said Punk's words were untrue and sued him for defamation. He said the controversy cost him work, and he is no longer with WWE.

Punk left WWE in January 2014 after no-showing a scheduled appearance on Monday Night Raw. He has gone on to a career in MMA, losing his UFC debut in 2016.