Didier Deschamps: Olivier Giroud Should Be Fit for France's World Cup Opener

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

France manager Didier Deschamps has said that striker Olivier Giroud should be fit for France's FIFA 2018 World Cup opener against Australia despite suffering a head injury in a friendly against the United States on Saturday.

The Chelsea striker was forced off after an ugly clash of heads with Matt Miazga that left him bleeding and requiring treatment. However, the injury will not sideline him for along according to Deschamps, per Sky Sports News:

Giroud had to be stitched up after the collision, and there were also concerns he may have suffered concussion, as shown by Get French Football News:

Deschamps offered an update on Giroud's condition, per Telefoot (h/t FourFourTwo). He said: "Olivier Giroud has a beautiful cut of six centimeters. But he will be able to face Australia."

The France boss also said it is "very likely" midfielder Paul Pogba will start the opening match despite having been jeered by his own supporters in their warm-up win over Italy.

The news will be a boost for France as Giroud is a key part of the attack. The 31-year-old is one of his country's all-time top goalscorers, as shown by ESPN UK:

Deschamps has plenty of attacking talent in his squad and can also count on Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann. However, Giroud's aerial ability and experience give France's attack another dimension.

France's preference seems to be to play Giroud as the main striker and use the pace of players such as Mbappe, Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele or Thomas Lemar in support.

Football writer Tom Williams explained why Giroud may start against Australia:

Deschamps could also potentially use Giroud with Griezmann and Mbappe, per Williams:

France will hope Pogba can show his best form at the World Cup after a difficult season. Pogba was dropped by Jose Mourinho at times for Manchester United as the Red Devils finished second in the Premier League.

Pogba failed to impress in either of France's two warm-up games against Italy or United States. However, Deschamps has defended the 25-year-old, as shown by Goal:

France head to Russia as strong contenders to lift the World Cup and will be favourites to win Group C. Les Bleus open up against Australia and then face Peru and Denmark.