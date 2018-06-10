Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho Lead Brazil Past Austria

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Brazil cruised to a 3-0 win over Austria on Sunday in Vienna as goals from Gabriel Jesus, Neymar and Philippe Coutinho gave Tite's side victory in their final friendly before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar made his first start since November and doubled Brazil's lead after Jesus had curled home the opener. Roberto Firmino and Coutinho then combined for the third to ensure Brazil head to Russia in great form.

