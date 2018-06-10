Deron Williams Says He Can Beat Michael Jordan at Golf and 'He Can Beat Me'

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams (31) looks to get around Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier (12) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Deron Williams didn't spend any time on the NBA hardwood last season, but he has put in serious hours on the links. 

And one of his chief rivals is Michael Jordan. 

Speaking to the Deseret News' Mike Sorensen, Williams confirmed he and Jordan have had some serious battles at Glenwild Golf Club in Park City, Utah. 

"Can I beat him? Yeah, and he can beat me," Williams said. 

Based on comments Williams made to Bleacher Report's Gerald Narciso last November, it doesn't sound like he's itching to get back on the court. 

"I'm disconnected from basketball life right now," he said. 

"I love the outdoors. I love to golf. It has great golf in the summer," Williams said of maintaining a home in Utah. "My family loves to ski. I've never skied, but now that I'm not playing, I would want to try skiing."

