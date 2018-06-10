NBA Rumors: Rodney Stuckey to Participate at Blazers' Veteran Minicamp

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 19: Rodney Stuckey #2 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre on March 19, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Rodney Stuckey will reportedly participate in the Portland Trail Blazers' upcoming veteran minicamp in hopes of jump-starting a return to the NBA, according to The Athletic's Michael Scotto

Stuckey, a 10-year veteran, did not play last season following three years with the Indiana Pacers

During his final season with the Pacers, Stuckey was limited to 39 games because of hamstring and patella tendon injuries. 

However, he's maintained a desire to return to the floor in some capacity. 

"I definitely have a lot of time left in my body," Stuckey told the Seattle Times' Jayda Evans in February. "It was just important for me mentally and physically to give my body a rest. I can get back after it next year, and I know I can play another two to three years. Hopefully I'll get the opportunity to do that and then still feel young and be able to run around with my own kids in retirement."

Stuckey, 32, has averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds since debuting with the Detroit Pistons in 2007. 

Related

    Final 2018 NBA Playoff Awards

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Final 2018 NBA Playoff Awards

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron Only Wore Cast Because Injury News Leaked

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron Only Wore Cast Because Injury News Leaked

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodney Stuckey to Join Blazers Mini-Camp

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Rodney Stuckey to Join Blazers Mini-Camp

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pop Wants to Meet with LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pop Wants to Meet with LeBron

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report