NBA Rumors: Rodney Stuckey to Participate at Blazers' Veteran Minicamp

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Rodney Stuckey will reportedly participate in the Portland Trail Blazers' upcoming veteran minicamp in hopes of jump-starting a return to the NBA, according to The Athletic's Michael Scotto.

Stuckey, a 10-year veteran, did not play last season following three years with the Indiana Pacers.

During his final season with the Pacers, Stuckey was limited to 39 games because of hamstring and patella tendon injuries.

However, he's maintained a desire to return to the floor in some capacity.

"I definitely have a lot of time left in my body," Stuckey told the Seattle Times' Jayda Evans in February. "It was just important for me mentally and physically to give my body a rest. I can get back after it next year, and I know I can play another two to three years. Hopefully I'll get the opportunity to do that and then still feel young and be able to run around with my own kids in retirement."

Stuckey, 32, has averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds since debuting with the Detroit Pistons in 2007.