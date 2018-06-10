Wiz Khalifa Says Le'Veon Bell Shows Up to His Recording Studio 'All the Time'

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Could a "Black and Yellow" remix be in order? 

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Sunday, Wiz Khalifa said Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has been working in his recording studio throughout the offseason. 

"That's my man," Khalifa said. "He comes to the studio that I record at, ID Labs, all the time."

Bell, who raps under the name Juice, dropped his debut album Post Interview last March. The 26-year-old has also collaborated with Snoop Dogg. 

Bell was absent for the start of the Steelers' organized team activities last month and is expected to hold out through training camp for the second straight season after being franchise-tagged again, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

