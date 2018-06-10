Wiz Khalifa Says Le'Veon Bell Shows Up to His Recording Studio 'All the Time'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Could a "Black and Yellow" remix be in order?

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Sunday, Wiz Khalifa said Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has been working in his recording studio throughout the offseason.

"That's my man," Khalifa said. "He comes to the studio that I record at, ID Labs, all the time."

Bell, who raps under the name Juice, dropped his debut album Post Interview last March. The 26-year-old has also collaborated with Snoop Dogg.

Bell was absent for the start of the Steelers' organized team activities last month and is expected to hold out through training camp for the second straight season after being franchise-tagged again, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.