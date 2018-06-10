Terry Bradshaw Supports the Eagles After Donald Trump Nixed White House Visit

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw is standing with the Philadelphia Eagles after President Donald Trump pulled their invitation to the White House.

"I agree with the Eagles," Bradshaw told TMZ Sports. "Totally, 100 percent. Trump just needs to go somewhere and enjoy the money he's got.

"You know what's so bad about that whole event? Was how they were portrayed as protesting, kneeling, during the national anthem when they were praying," Bradshaw added, in reference to a clip that made the rounds on Fox News. "That is just wrong. First amendment rights, I totally believe in it."

Trump pulled the Eagles' invite one day before the Super Bowl 52 champions were scheduled to be honored at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. No more than 10 members of the organization were expected to attend the ceremony, according to the New York Times' Michael D. Shear.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow," Trump said in a statement. "They disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

No Eagles players kneeled during the national anthem in 2017.

President Trump has already stated that the Golden State Warriors, who did not celebrate their 2016-17 NBA championship at the White House, will not be invited following their four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Had the Cavs won, they wouldn't have been invited, either.