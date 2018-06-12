Ranking the Best Receiving Corps for 2018 College Football Season

0 of 10

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Gary Jennings and David Sills V combined for more than 2,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns last season, and they'll both be back as seniors to give West Virginia possibly the best receiving corps in the nation.

It doesn't hurt that the Mountaineers also still have Will Grier at quarterback.

For each of these aerial assaults, we'll take a look at the star receiver, his supporting cast and the quarterback who will be primarily responsible for getting the ball to all of them. The QB situations were not explicitly considered during the selection process, but they were a factor in the final order of these receiving corps.

As was the case in last week's ranking of the best backfields for 2018, this isn't meant to be a projection of the 10 teams who will rack up the most passing yards. That would be a slightly different exercise that takes into consideration the difficulty of the schedule, as well as the strength of the running game and defense.

Rather, we're approaching this as a ranking of which collections of wide receivers (and tight ends and pass-catching running backs, where appropriate) you would take first if building a team from scratch.