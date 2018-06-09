Canadian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel secured his fourth pole position of the season on Saturday as he went fastest in qualifying ahead of the 2018 Canadian Formula One Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver set a track record with a time of one minute, 10.764 seconds, ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Here's a look at the classification:

Recap

Verstappen entered qualifying with an excellent chance of clinching pole, having gone fastest in all three practice sessions to continue Red Bull's impressive run:

He would have to settle for third, however, after a frenetic Q3 saw Bottas set a track record only for Vettel to break it moments later, before improving on it again ahead of the chequered flag.

Vettel was delighted with the pole:

Lewis Hamilton has topped the grid on six occasions in Montreal, but he'll start from fourth place on Sunday.

There's much more scope for overtaking in Canada than there is at most Grands Prix, so Hamilton could still get on the podium or better if he does well on Sunday, but he'll need to find the kind of pace his rivals displayed so readily here.

Meanwhile, qualifying didn't start as planned for Romain Grosjean. In fact, it was over before it had even begun:

Sauber's Marcus Ericsson fared little better after a run-in with a wall:

The pair were eliminated in Q1, along with Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly and Williams duo Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin.

Fernando Alonso would have hoped to make Q3 in his 300th Grand Prix weekend, but he had to settle for P14 after finishing Q2 more than a second off the pace.

His McLaren team-mate, Stoffel Vandoorne, will start a place behind him, and Kevin Magnussen, Brendon Hartley and Charles Leclerc also missed out on a top-10 berth on the grid.

There was joy for both Force India drivers, though, as they both made it to Q3 for the second race running, so Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez will start either side of ninth-placed Carlos Sainz.