Curtis Blaydes Beats Alistair Overeem via 3rd-Round TKO at UFC 225

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Curtis Blaydes added another big name to his list of victims in the UFC's heavyweight division at UFC 225. The Chicago-based fighter added Alistair Overeem to his resume in front of a hometown crowd via third-round TKO to close out the undercard.

The bout got off to as slow a start as possible with Blaydes hesitant to close the distance and Overeem unwilling to lead the dance. However, when Blaydes was finally ready to shoot a takedown he found immediate success:

Blaydes easily won the round from that point on with heavy pressure from the top.

However, the second round would give Overeem a chance to show off his trademark striking skills, albeit briefly before Blaydes once again ducked under and brought The Reem to the ground once again:

The younger Blaydes worked for an Americana at one point, but mostly showcased his ground-and-pound skills while building the lead even greater. It was once again a dominant round for him, but lead to questions about his killer instinct when it appeared he passed on the opportunity to potentially end the fight:

Those questions would be answered pretty quickly in the third round. Blaydes once again took down Overeem and went to work from the top. Instead of coasting to an easy decision though, he increased the intensity of his ground elbows gashing open Overeem and forcing the referee stoppage.

As Brett Okamoto of ESPN noted, Blaydes systemic dismantling of a clearly aging Overeem made the finish a matter of time:

After the bout he didn't hesitate to call for a title shot next:

This is a big win for Blaydes in terms of rankings and future promise. Overeem may be long in the tooth at 38 years old, but he's still a fighter with extensive experience in the UFC, Pride, Strikeforce and K-1.

Blaydes came into the bout ranked No. 4 in the rankings, but should be even higher after taking out No. 2 Overeem.

The 27-year-old has been riding his impressive wrestling to a now five-fight win streak (excluding a no-contest) that includes another accomplished veteran in Mark Hunt as well as The Reem.

The long blemish on Blaydes record is a TKO loss at the hands of fellow UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou. It's a fight that Blaydes feels he'll eventually have the opportunity to avenge.

"It's inevitable," Blaydes said about facing Ngannou again, per Damon Martin of MMA Weekly. "I think we're both going to be around for the foreseeable future. I almost guarantee we'll have the rematch. When, I don't know? But it's inevitable."

With Ngannou scoring a knockout victory over Overeem at UFC 218 before losing a unanimous decision to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220, it will be interesting to see what the UFC decides to do with the two young heavyweight prospects moving forward.

Ngannou is ranked No. 1 in the UFC rankings, and Blaydes should be close to that come Monday after picking up the win on Saturday night.