TMZ: Warriors' Champagne Cost More Than $400k for Celebration After NBA Finals

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Following their second NBA championship in a row and third in four years, the Golden State Warriors spared no expense on Friday night.

According to TMZ Sports, the Dubs celebrated with more than $400,000 worth of champagne in the locker room after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to a 108-85 win in Game 4.

The Warriors tweeted the following video of the champagne shower:

Per TMZ Sports, the Warriors popped 300 bottles of Moet & Chandon, 150 Imperial Golden Luminous magnums and 150 Nectar Imperial Rose magnums.

The Warriors aren't strangers to lavish championship celebrations, as they purchased 80 bottles of champagne for roughly $150,000 and partied with Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens at Harlot Nightclub in San Francisco last year.

With two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant confirming in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols on Thursday that he will re-sign with the Warriors during the offseason to keep the "Big Four" of himself, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green together, the Warriors may want to begin planning their champagne budget for next season already.