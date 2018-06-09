Neymar Reportedly Wants Real Madrid Move in 2019 Amid Rumoured Los Blancos Talks

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Neymar reportedly wants to move to Real Madrid and has held talks with the club, but he is prepared to wait until 2019 before trying to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Fernando Kallas of AS, the Brazil international "does not want to be seen to rebel" and accepts that he has a better chance of negotiating a departure to the Spanish capital by waiting until next year.

Meanwhile, Marca's Jose Felix Diaz reported Neymar's "contact with Real Madrid has been constant" and that he met with a Real official in Liverpool while on international duty to agree on how the club will approach PSG regarding a move.

Per Kallas, Real and Neymar are in agreement over the need for an offer of sufficient value to "justify a change of plans" in Paris, where the forward was brought in to be the centrepiece of the team for years to come.

Neymar has come to the realisation that while he does not have an issue with Les Parisiens, he is unhappy with Ligue 1's "lower standard and more physical" play.

Los Blancos star and Brazil team-mate Marcelo is hopeful his compatriot will make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu:

PSG will be loath to let their biggest star leave just 12 months after he became the most expensive player in the world.

Given they didn't even get a full campaign off him because of his season-ending broken foot, their determination to keep him will likely be even greater.