Adam Silver: 'Saddens Me' NBA Champion Won't Be Invited to White House

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday that United States President Donald Trump announcing he won't invite the 2018 NBA Finals winner to the White House causes "a bit of resignation that this is where we find ourselves."

Silver spoke about the topic during an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith ahead of Game 4 of the Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

"Championship teams, not just in our sport, but in other sports aren't getting to celebrate in that way, something that has historically been apolitical in Washington, but I have to put it in the greater context of where we find our country," he said. "I would say though ultimately it saddens me because historically we've been able to use the NBA and all of sports to bring people together."

Trump's decision didn't come as a surprise after he withdrew his invitation to the Warriors following their 2017 championship, and his stance this year likely didn't matter.

That's because the Cavs' LeBron James and Warriors' Stephen Curry both told reporters earlier this week their teams weren't going to accept the offer anyway.

"I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants an invite, anyway," James said.

"I'm pretty sure the way we handled things last year, we'll stay consistent with that," Curry adding, alluding to the fact Golden State was set to decline before Trump took the offer off the table.

The President drew the ire of James with his actions regarding the Warriors last year:

More recently, the White House canceled an anticipated visit by the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL champions tried to reschedule and said they would "send only a tiny handful of representatives."

The WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx also didn't receive an invitation from Trump and instead decided to a spend day of service in Washington, D.C., this week.