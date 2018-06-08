Hubie Brown Injures Knee, Taken to Hospital Before Warriors-Cavs Game 4

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

ESPN NBA analyst Hubie Brown will not be on the radio call for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday after injuring his knee.

Per Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Brown is being taken to the hospital with what doctors believe to be a torn knee ligament.

It's unclear exactly how the injury occurred, though Cleveland.com's Hayden Grove noted the Hall of Famer banged his kneecap pretty hard and was taken out on a wheelchair.

Brown was scheduled to be part of the ESPN Radio broadcast team with Marc Kestecher and Ramona Shelburne.

The 84-year-old Brown has worked with ESPN and ABC as an NBA analyst since 2005.