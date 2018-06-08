Hubie Brown Injures Knee, Taken to Hospital Before Warriors-Cavs Game 4

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 4: Hubie Brown honored by getting the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award before Game Two of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors on June 4, 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

ESPN NBA analyst Hubie Brown will not be on the radio call for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday after injuring his knee. 

Per Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Brown is being taken to the hospital with what doctors believe to be a torn knee ligament. 

It's unclear exactly how the injury occurred, though Cleveland.com's Hayden Grove noted the Hall of Famer banged his kneecap pretty hard and was taken out on a wheelchair.  

Brown was scheduled to be part of the ESPN Radio broadcast team with Marc Kestecher and Ramona Shelburne. 

The 84-year-old Brown has worked with ESPN and ABC as an NBA analyst since 2005. 

