Hubie Brown Injures Knee, Taken to Hospital Before Warriors-Cavs Game 4

Hubie Brown Injures Knee, Taken to Hospital Before Warriors-Cavs Game 4June 9, 2018
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images
ESPN NBA analyst Hubie Brown will not be on the radio call for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday after injuring his knee.
Per Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Brown is being taken to the hospital with what doctors believe to be a torn knee ligament.
It's unclear exactly how the injury occurred, though Cleveland.com's Hayden Grove noted the Hall of Famer banged his kneecap pretty hard and was taken out on a wheelchair.
Brown was scheduled to be part of the ESPN Radio broadcast team with Marc Kestecher and Ramona Shelburne.
The 84-year-old Brown has worked with ESPN and ABC as an NBA analyst since 2005.
KD Took One from LeBron