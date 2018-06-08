Iman Shumpert Reportedly Opts in to $11M Player Option with Kings

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

After being dealt to the Sacramento Kings in a midseason trade, Iman Shumpert has reportedly decided to remain in California's capital city for another year.

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported on Friday that Shumpert has exercised his $11 million option for the 2018-19 season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Shumpert, among others, in a midseason roster overhaul in February. That three-team transaction resulted in Rodney Hood and George Hill winding up in The Land.

And while the Cavaliers have made it to their fourth consecutive NBA Finals, Shumpert never got to show the Kings what he could do. He never played a minute for his new squad this past season because he was sidelined with knee and foot injuries.

The seven-year veteran was limited to just 14 games this season, averaging 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.7 minutes.

Shumpert's frustration with his inability to play reached a point where he took to Instagram to clear the air. But even after that, he was not able to make it back to the court before the season ended.

Cleveland acquired Shumpert, along with JR Smith, in a midseason deal with the New York Knicks in 2015. The Cavs would go on to make the Finals that season, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Shumpert's ability to play strong defense as well as contribute on offense earned him a four-year, $40 million contract that offseason.

Shumpert had the chance to hit free agency this summer, but after an injury-plagued season, he decided picking up the option was the right move.