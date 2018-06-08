Kings to Host Private Workout with Marvin Bagley III Ahead of 2018 NBA Draft

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Deandre Ayton may not work out for the Sacramento Kings, but another top prospect will.

Holding the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Sacramento will host former Duke star Marvin Bagley III for a private workout on Monday, according to Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

