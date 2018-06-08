Kings to Host Private Workout with Marvin Bagley III Ahead of 2018 NBA Draft

Kings to Host Private Workout with Marvin Bagley III Ahead of 2018 NBA DraftJune 8, 2018
Gerry Broome/Associated Press
Deandre Ayton may not work out for the Sacramento Kings, but another top prospect will.
Holding the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Sacramento will host former Duke star Marvin Bagley III for a private workout on Monday, according to Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee.
