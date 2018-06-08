Persepolis vs. Esteghlal: The Wildest Football Derby You Don't Know About

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 8, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

We sent James Montague to Iran where he did a wide-ranging feature on football in the country. 

Read it here.

As part of his trip he attended the Tehran derby—one of the most intense and passionate matches in world football. 

You might not know much about this game, but James' report from the match will make you want to attend. 

Enjoy the video above. 

Related

    Hazard Doesn't Want to Be Like England's Golden Generation

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Hazard Doesn't Want to Be Like England's Golden Generation

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Who Joins France in Getting Out of Group C

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Who Joins France in Getting Out of Group C

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Lyon Deny Fekir Agreement

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lyon Deny Fekir Agreement

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Vulnerable Argentina in Danger of an Early Exit

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Vulnerable Argentina in Danger of an Early Exit

    Getty
    via Goal