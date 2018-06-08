Liverpool Transfer News: Lyon Deny 'False' Nabil Fekir Deal Amid Medical Rumours

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Lyon have denied claims Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign star midfielder Nabil Fekir and dubbed the rumours "false" after it was reported he completed a medical with the Premier League giants on Friday.

The Reds are reportedly eager to get a deal over the line before Fekir, 24, travels to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, and RMC reported a medical took place Thursday night (h/t Liverpool Echo).

But Lyon reacted with a statement via their official Twitter account (in French), which Goal translated: "The information about the transfer of Nabil Fekir is false. Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by media about the transfer of Nabil Fekir to Liverpool."

According to Goal, the deal will cost the Merseysiders €68 million (£60 million) if it goes through. The Guardian's Andy Hunter wrote Liverpool representatives were already present at France's training base in Clairefontaine, ready to perform a medical with the player before signing terms.

However, Lyon's statement has added to the confusion of the potential big-money move, with less than a week to go before the World Cup is set to get under way next Thursday.

Blog account Empire of the Kop described its incredulity at the conflicting reports, a sentiment with which many Liverpool fans likely agreed on Friday morning:

Hunter specified the deal will be worth an initial €55 million (£48.3 million) plus an additional €5 million (£4.3 million) in add-ons, recalling that Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had said on Thursday talks were "at a standstill."

Co-founder of Squawka Sanjit Atwal looked to Lyon's share value as one factor in their denial that a Fekir deal was on the verge of completion, with Friday's drop in price perhaps urging them to put up a stronger front:

Memphis Depay (19 goals) was the only Lyon player to outscore Fekir last season, leading the Reds to target him.

The Premier League powerhouse and last season's UEFA Champions League runners-up have already signed Fabinho from AS Monaco after securing a deal last summer to bring in Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

Manager Jurgen Klopp didn't sign a specific replacement for Philippe Coutinho when he departed for Barcelona in January, but Fekir could be compared to the Brazilian.

All signs suggest Liverpool are on the brink of their third signing this summer, but it's hard to envision the move becoming official as long as Lyon say nothing is set in stone.