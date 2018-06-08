Marcelo Predicts Neymar Switch, Says Cristiano Ronaldo 'Doesn't Own Real Madrid'

VI-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid star Marcelo believes Neymar will join the club at some stage in his career and said not even Cristiano Ronaldo can stand in the way of such a transfer.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, speculation about the pair is rife, with Neymar linked to Real Madrid throughout his entire stay with Paris Saint-Germain, whom he joined from Barcelona last year.

His Brazil team-mate Marcelo thinks the pair can play together at the Santiago Bernabeu. Per Burton, he said:

"Cristiano doesn't own Real Madrid so if the president wants to sign somebody he will do it.

"If Cristiano stays, does that mean that Neymar can't come? We all want Ronaldo to stay and Neymar has our doors wide open.

"Madrid always have to find the best players and I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day."

Marcelo isn't the only Madrid star to welcome the PSG forward to the Spanish capital.

Following Croatia's friendly with Brazil, Luka Modric told Neymar "We're waiting for you," while the pair were signing each other's shirts, per Reuters (h/t ESPN FC):

The one player at Real who does not appear comfortable with the possibility of Neymar's arrival is Ronaldo, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

The 26-year-old is perhaps the only player available to Real Madrid who could be capable of taking the limelight away from the goal machine, or potentially command a higher salary.

While his form in the first half of the campaign was often disappointing, Ronaldo still finished last season with 44 goals to his name, including 15 in the UEFA Champions League as Real won it for the third year running.

However, he's now 33, and despite his protestations to the contrary, he is on a decline as he ages even if his numbers are yet to reflect that.

PSG aren't likely to let Neymar leave so soon after splashing out €222 million on him—particularly as he missed several months of the season through injury—so Ronaldo will likely be at least 34 before the Brazilian makes his potential move to Real.

Madrid need to be able to replace Ronaldo in the long term, and they can't allow him to stand in the way of that.