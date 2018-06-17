WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsJune 18, 2018
In many ways, Money in the Bank is WWE's fifth biggest event of the year—just shy of the "big four" shows, but still a major pay-per-view with a huge influence on what's to come.
With two briefcases up for grabs and five titles on the line, Money in the Bank 2018 had enormous potential to hit hard and change the landscape of WWE, for better or worse.
Sadly, heading into this event, there were also major negatives lowering the level of excitement to varying degrees, such as the storyline between Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn.
With a mix of mood-killer feuds like that and the two ladder matches to optimistically look forward to, it was anybody's guess how this could turn out.
Now that Money in the Bank 2018 is in the bag, it's time for us to look back on what transpired and assess the top highlights and most unfortunate low points of the night.
Presented in order of appearance, here are those segments which stood out as the biggest pros and cons of WWE's latest pay-per-view.
Match Results Breakdown
- The Bludgeon Brothers retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Good Brothers in the pre-show.
- Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass by submission.
- Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn by pinfall.
- Seth Rollins retained the Intercontinental Championship against Elias by pinfall.
- Alexa Bliss won the women's Money in the Bank briefcase.
- Roman Reigns defeated Jinder Mahal by pinfall.
- Carmella retained the SmackDown Women's Championship against Asuka by pinfall after interference from James Ellsworth.
- AJ Styles retained the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.
- Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax by disqualification after interference from Alexa Bliss.
- Alexa Bliss won the Raw Women's Championship from Nia Jax by cashing in her briefcase.
- Braun Strowman won the men's Money in the Bank briefcase.
Before getting into the specific segments that stood out among the rest, let's quickly recap the full results of what went down.
Now, let's take a look at some of the finer details.
Low Point: SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
While it was nice to see at least one of the tag team titles defended on the card, instead of being entirely ignored for the second pay-per-view in a row, this match was primarily inconsequential.
This wasn't too much of a surprise, sadly, as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows never had momentum on their side to make it believable for them to dethrone Harper and Rowan.
Since the ending was predictable, the segment depended upon the quality of the match, but it wasn't anything special.
For the most part, this felt like a standard television affair and nothing more.
If you skipped the pre-show and missed this match, you didn't truly miss anything worth going back and seeing.
Low Point: Big Cass Taps out to Daniel Bryan
After tapping out twice to Daniel Bryan, it seems like there isn't much of a reason to buy into Big Cass going forward.
Their entire feud has been about how much bigger and more imposing Cass is than Bryan, yet he wasn't able to pull off a win against the smaller guy a single time, disproving his whole point.
If WWE's intention was to put Bryan over and to make Cass look like a loser, the goal was certainly accomplished.
However, if there was any plan to make Cass look like a legitimate threat on the roster, this was a major mistake and completely kills any chance of that happening any time soon.
Highlight: Intercontinental Championship Match
Following a bland match between Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn, it was nice to see a much better contest in the ring.
Seth Rollins has been on fire lately, and that trend didn't stop here, since he and Elias put on a very solid match together.
The ideal situation going into this would have been to make Elias look strong as a challenger, but still come up short, so as to avoid losing the momentum Rollins has had with the title.
Thankfully, that is exactly what happened. In particular, the way this ended with the roll-up pinfall established Elias as someone who could have potentially won, allowing them to revisit this feud for a bit longer.
Rollins and Elias have good chemistry together and a longer match at Extreme Rules could be in the works after this finish, which will probably be an even better match than this was.
Highlight: Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
For the most part, ladder matches tend to be a lot of chaotic fun, with this being no exception to the norm.
Balancing out eight different women with different styles and levels of experience could have been a mess, but these women managed to find a way to showcase everybody at some point.
Nearly every Superstar had an opportunity to look like the possible winner, which is nice to see, and they all managed to both suffer and inflict punishment on their opponents.
There were a few botches along the way that looked a little dicey, but a few that looked as brutal as planned, such as Ember Moon's crossbody onto Sasha Banks and the ladder.
In the end, the decision to go with Alexa Bliss as the winner may not be everyone's favorite choice, but it's one that makes a lot of sense.
Bliss has been one of the absolute best on the mic for a long time and is perhaps the most trustworthy to depend on to create a story out of this in the future.
Her character is perfect for capitalizing on a weak babyface down the line and having her gloat about winning another championship, so the briefcase was in good hands.
Between this being a fun match and the outcome being something to be hopeful about, this was certainly one of the top highlights of the night.
Low Point: Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
As expected, there wasn't more than a moment or two during the match between Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal that the crowd was paying attention to what was going on in the ring.
It's hard to blame them, as the feud has revolved around trying to garner sympathy and support for Reigns, who has still made no headway in getting a positive reaction from the audience in years.
Since we've already seen Mahal get his comeuppance with multiple backstage attacks, there wasn't much of a reason for these two to fight, nor any joy to be found in Reigns getting a meaningless victory.
Without much of a purpose to this match, it ended up being a dumping ground for the Chicago crowd to just say random chants and have fun on their own—something that never makes WWE look good.
Highlight: A Definitive End to AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Finally, after five matches and two draws, the feud between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura should be over and done with.
The Last Man Standing stipulation pushes them into a situation where there isn't anything left for Styles to prove, nor any reason for Nakamura to receive another title opportunity.
To get to that point, there were some boring spots—typical for the Last Man Standing gimmick—with some entertaining spots peppered in to break up the monotony.
This was hard-hitting enough to sell how much animosity was between the two, and having Styles come out with the win in the end was the right decision to make.
Going forward, SmackDown is in better hands with The Phenomenal One holding the WWE Championship and since this feud should be finished, we can look ahead to something different for the first time in months.
Highlight: Raw Women's Championship Match
Booking Nia Jax against Ronda Rousey left WWE in a position where both outcomes could have had some problems, as Rousey wasn't ready for a title reign, but shouldn't have lost.
After a pretty decent match between the two, WWE avoided having to run into either of those problems by having Alexa Bliss interfere.
Technically, Rousey won by disqualification, keeping her on the winning side, but without needing the responsibility of the title on her shoulders.
Then, to send the fans home happy, the cash-in gave the crowd something interesting to act as a distraction from the no-contest ending.
As previously stated, Bliss is at her best when she's controlling the championship and dictating the feuds to come, so the belt is safe with her holding it.
She can continue to feud with Rousey over what happened, possibly move on to someone else down the line, or even pick up somewhat where she left off with Jax.
This also opens up the possibility that Nia Jax can stay a babyface, which is something WWE wasn't able to fully delve into yet.
Some may cry foul that this is means the Raw women's division is back to the status quo it's been for months, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing.
Highlight: Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
It's hard to dislike a match where eight of WWE's best and brightest beat each other to a pulp with ladders to establish someone who is likely to win a world championship down the line.
Just like with the women's Money in the Bank match, this featured a spot for everybody in the lineup to do something to show off their skills.
Cowardly heels like The Miz and Kevin Owens played up their characters perfectly, Braun Strowman looked like an absolute beast by doing things like running through a ladder, and mainstays like Kofi Kingston took care of aerial maneuvers.
One major highlight that stood out was Owens being tossed off one of the tallest ladders onto a table below as that was one of the most impressive bumps in a long time.
When it was all said and done, Strowman took home the win, which might not make a lot of sense in terms of someone needing it, but it at least follows the trend of popularity.
The Monster Among Men has been one of the most beloved acts over the past few months, so giving the briefcase to him should please many fans, particularly when he cashes it in and wins his first world title.
What do you think were the highlights and low points? Where would you have placed James Ellsworth's appearance and the other elements of the night not listed here?
