WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

Credit: WWE.com

In many ways, Money in the Bank is WWE's fifth biggest event of the year—just shy of the "big four" shows, but still a major pay-per-view with a huge influence on what's to come.

With two briefcases up for grabs and five titles on the line, Money in the Bank 2018 had enormous potential to hit hard and change the landscape of WWE, for better or worse.

Sadly, heading into this event, there were also major negatives lowering the level of excitement to varying degrees, such as the storyline between Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn.

With a mix of mood-killer feuds like that and the two ladder matches to optimistically look forward to, it was anybody's guess how this could turn out.

Now that Money in the Bank 2018 is in the bag, it's time for us to look back on what transpired and assess the top highlights and most unfortunate low points of the night.

Presented in order of appearance, here are those segments which stood out as the biggest pros and cons of WWE's latest pay-per-view.