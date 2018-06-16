NXT TakeOver Chicago 2018 Results: Johnny Gargano and Top Highlights, Low Points

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Heading into NXT TakeOver: Chicago 2018, the card wasn't as stacked as it normally is for NXT's special events.

Typically, only the best and brightest on the roster are set to compete, but this pay-per-view had a few weak spots to its advertisement.

The feud between Nikki Cross and Shayna Baszler was rushed and basic, while Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch never came off as the most prolific challengers for The Undisputed Era's tag team titles.

Thankfully, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa facing off again, coupled with Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream set to steal the show helped balance out the negatives, allowing Aleister Black and Lars Sullivan to tip the scales in a more positive light.

It appeared as though three out of five matches were worth getting excited for, but how did things actually turn out?

With TakeOver: Chicago 2018 behind us and the dust settled, let's take a look at what transpired during the show and pinpoint the highlights and low points of the event.