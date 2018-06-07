2018-19 Stanley Cup Odds: Lightning, Predators Open as Betting Favorites

2018-19 Stanley Cup Odds: Lightning, Predators Open as Betting FavoritesJune 8, 2018
The Washington Capitals are the 2018 Stanley Cup champions, but they are looking up at a handful of teams when it comes to the favorites to take home the fabled trophy next season.
As OddsShark shared in the aftermath of Washington's 4-3 Game 5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, the Tampa Bay Lightning are favored to win the title next season. The Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs are all seen as more likely to win the Cup than Washington and Vegas as well:
Opening odds to win the 2018-19 #StanleyCup (@betonline_ag): TBL +1000 NSH +1100 BOS/PIT/TOR +1200 VGK/WSH/WPG +1200 EDM +1800 ANA/CHI/SJ +2200 CGY/CBJ/DAL +2500 LAK/MIN +2500 PHI +2800 COL/STL +3300 FLA/NJD +4000 CAR/MTL/NYI/NYR +5000 BUF/DET +6600 ARI/OTT/VAN +7500
