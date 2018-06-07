2018-19 Stanley Cup Odds: Lightning, Predators Open as Betting Favorites

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, kisses the Stanley Cup after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

The Washington Capitals are the 2018 Stanley Cup champions, but they are looking up at a handful of teams when it comes to the favorites to take home the fabled trophy next season.

As OddsShark shared in the aftermath of Washington's 4-3 Game 5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, the Tampa Bay Lightning are favored to win the title next season. The Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs are all seen as more likely to win the Cup than Washington and Vegas as well:

               

