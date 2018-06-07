2018-19 Stanley Cup Odds: Lightning, Predators Open as Betting Favorites

John Locher/Associated Press

The Washington Capitals are the 2018 Stanley Cup champions, but they are looking up at a handful of teams when it comes to the favorites to take home the fabled trophy next season.

As OddsShark shared in the aftermath of Washington's 4-3 Game 5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, the Tampa Bay Lightning are favored to win the title next season. The Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs are all seen as more likely to win the Cup than Washington and Vegas as well:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.