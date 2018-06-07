Alex Morgan, USA Women's Soccer Beats China 1-0 in Friendly

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

The United States women's national team beat China 1-0 in a friendly Thursday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Alex Morgan was the lone goalscorer, finishing off a set piece in the 57th minute. The U.S. finished with 58 percent possession but managed just three shots on target.

U.S. Must Unlock Offense Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

The United States scored 10 goals over two friendlies with Mexico, but one could argue the 5-1 victory over Denmark in January was the team's most recent comprehensive win. The U.S. prevailed in each of its three matches at the SheBelieves Cup but scored three goals for the tournament.

As a result, another 1-0 result leaves a little to be desired. The United States struggled to cope with a compact Chinese defense that shrunk the field:

Given the USWNT's difficulty creating anything through open play, it wasn't a surprise Morgan's breakthrough came from a free kick by Megan Rapinoe:

In over a month, the United States plays Japan, Australia and Brazil, who sit 11th, sixth and eighth, respectively, in the FIFA ranking.

To some extent, playing tougher opposition may prove beneficial to the USWNT since those three countries could feel more comfortable attacking the U.S. than China did. But there's no question the United States needs to improve and find more fluidity in its attack with World Cup qualifying starting in October.

Ertz, Mewis Returns Loom Large for World Cup Qualifying

The trio of Julie Ertz, Samantha Mewis and Tobin Heath returned to the national team after battling injuries earlier this year. Although Heath didn't dress for Thursday's game, Ertz started and played 66 minutes, while Mewis entered the game to start the second half.

Mewis earned her 35th cap for the USWNT, with Ertz appearing in her 60th game.

Soccer writer Caitlin Murray hit on an important point for the months ahead and on the road to the 2019 World Cup:

Ellis doesn't need to have her entire squad laid out already, but there will come a time when she needs to start focusing on a smaller group in order to give the players enough experience playing together.

As long as they're healthy, Ertz, Mewis and Heath are locks for the World Cup squad. Heath is one of the more experienced veterans in the USWNT, and Ertz and Mewis are on their way to earning that status.

Although neither Ertz nor Mewis moved the needle too much against China on Thursday, simply getting them back on the pitch is a big step for the United States.

McCaskill Doesn't Take Advantage of Playing Opportunity in 6th Cap

These friendlies, as well as the Tournament of Nations, provide Ellis with some time to experiment both before World Cup qualification begins and the tournament itself in 2019. It will be important to identify younger players who can supplement the remaining stalwarts from the World Cup-winning squad from 2015.

Evidence of Ellis' forward-looking approach, she started 21-year-old Savannah McCaskill, who was making her sixth appearance for the national team.

McCaskill only played 45 minutes before Sofia Huerta replaced her to start the second half. Deployed on the right wing, the 2017 SEC Offensive Player of the Year had little impact, with Morgan often struggling as the lone striker without any supply from wide positions:

McCaskill will have plenty of chances to get into the World Cup squad when the time comes for Ellis to announce her final roster, but she didn't make much of an impression Thursday night.

What's Next?

The United States and China will meet again next Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. For coach Jill Ellis, the friendly will be one more test ahead of the Tournament of Nations that kicks off in July.