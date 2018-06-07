World Cup Ref Adel Range Marwa Given $600 by Reporter in Corruption Documentary

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Documentary footage obtained by the BBC showed a Kenyan referee who was set to officiate the 2018 World Cup accepting a $600 gift from a journalist who posed as "an official of a top Ghanaian football side."

The referee in question, Adel Range Marwa, has resigned but denied he was guilty of any wrongdoing.

BBC News Africa shared a preview of the documentary, which not only implicates Marwa but also Kwesi Nyantakyi, the Ghanaian football federation president and also a member of the FIFA Council. Nyantakyi is shown taking $65,000 from a reporter who claimed to be a businessman:

