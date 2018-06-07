World Cup Ref Adel Range Marwa Given $600 by Reporter in Corruption Documentary

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

Flags with the logo for the 2018 FIFA World Cup flutter in the wind near the World Cup stadium in Rostov-on-Don before the Russian premier league soccer match between Rostov and Ural, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Documentary footage obtained by the BBC showed a Kenyan referee who was set to officiate the 2018 World Cup accepting a $600 gift from a journalist who posed as "an official of a top Ghanaian football side."

The referee in question, Adel Range Marwa, has resigned but denied he was guilty of any wrongdoing. 

BBC News Africa shared a preview of the documentary, which not only implicates Marwa but also Kwesi Nyantakyi, the Ghanaian football federation president and also a member of the FIFA Council. Nyantakyi is shown taking $65,000 from a reporter who claimed to be a businessman:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Liverpool Set to Sign Lyon's Fekir

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Set to Sign Lyon's Fekir

    Andy Hunter
    via the Guardian

    What Will Fekir Bring to Liverpool?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    What Will Fekir Bring to Liverpool?

    The Liverpool Offside
    via The Liverpool Offside

    Welbeck Header Calls Game for England 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Welbeck Header Calls Game for England 🎥

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    Dominant England Beat Costa Rica

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dominant England Beat Costa Rica

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report