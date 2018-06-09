Usain Bolt's World XI vs. England: Soccer Aid 2018 Rosters, Live Stream, TV Info

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Soccer Aid makes its return to the world stage on Sunday in what will be the seventh edition of the biennial UNICEF fundraiser, with Usain Bolt's World XI set to take on an England lineup assembled by pop prince Robbie Williams.

The former Take That star has once again brought together an England squad of celebrities and former players alike, while Bolt has made his picks from the rest of the world and brings a fearsome assortment to Old Trafford.

The retired sprint king will trade his spikes for a pair of boots as Soccer Aid looks to build on the £24 million it's already raised since its 2006 inception, per Ben Rabinovich of the Daily Mail.

The official Soccer Aid Twitter account provided a complete look at Sunday's squads. Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler are among the legends listed for England, while Eric Cantona, Edwin van der Sar, Clarence Seedorf and free agent Yaya Toure all in the World XI squad:

Read on for all the essential viewing information to make sure you catch Sunday's clash, complete with a match preview.

Date: Sunday, June 10

Time: 6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK)

TV Info: ITV (UK)

Preview

A mixture of familiar faces and new names have rejoined the Soccer Aid cause for UNICEF this year, but the good cause won't take away from the competitive nature that tends to bubble up when all's said and done.

The Rest of the World currently trail England four to two in Soccer Aid victories and are looking to regain the crown after losing 3-2 in 2016. World XI captain Bolt is treating the occasion seriously, too, it seems, after he drafted in Toure, who's only just left Premier League champions Manchester City:

Speaking of professional athletes, while he may not be accustomed to football, New Zealand legend and Japan-bound fly-half Dan Carter is a dab foot to have in the World XI starting side, to say the least:

England have an engine among their ranks in long-distance legend and four-time Olympic gold medal winner Mo Farah, while the ex-Liverpool legend quartet of Owen, Fowler, Jamie Redknapp and Danny Murphy promise some quality.

Unfortunately for Soccer Aid organiser Williams, he and the host team lost one of their skill machines in F2 Freestyler Billy Wingrove, although fellow YouTube sensation Jeremy Lynch has switched sides to fill in for England:

And rubbing elbows with the likes of Patrick Kluivert, Seedorf, Jaap Stam and Robert Pires comes celebrity chef and former Rangers trialist Gordon Ramsay, who has played in every Soccer Aid match aside from the 2016 edition:

Nowhere else is a fan likely to see a specimen like eight-time Olympic gold medal winner and the fastest man to ever live, Bolt, grace the same pitch as Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness, a pair at different ends of the athletic spectrum.

But such is what makes Soccer Aid of such rare appeal as a sporting showcase, with England hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2008.