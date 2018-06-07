Jarvis Landry Says Browns QB's 'A Lot Better Than What I Had' with Dolphins

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry warms up during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

While praising his new team, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry threw some major shade at his old one.

"The quarterback play is so important, which has got me that much more excited about Tyrod [Taylor] and [No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield] and the way that they're throwing the ball out here," Landry said Thursday, per NFL.com's Marc Sessler. "It makes me that much more excited. It's a lot better than what I had in Miami. I'm excited about that."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

