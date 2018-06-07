NBA Finals Odds: Kevin Durant Betting Favorite to Win Finals MVP After Game 3

NBA Finals Odds: Kevin Durant Betting Favorite to Win Finals MVP After Game 3June 7, 2018
Jason Miller/Getty Images
With his big performance for the Golden State Warriors in their 110-102 Game 3 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Kevin Durant is pulling ahead of teammate Stephen Curry in the race for NBA Finals MVP.
According to OddsShark, Durant is a 1-3 favorite to win Finals MVP for the second year in a row. Curry is right behind him with 3-1 odds.
