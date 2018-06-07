James Harden Wins MVP, Donovan Mitchell Wins ROY in Players Voice Awards

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The National Basketball Players Association revealed the winners of the 2017-18 Players Voice Awards during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden was voted NBPA MVP, while Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was honored with the Leader of the New School Award given to the NBA's top rookie, according to Dan Feldman of NBC Sports (h/t Yahoo Sports).

Here is a rundown of the other Players Voice Award recipients:

LeBron James (CLE): NBPA People's Champ Award ( best uses his platform to positively impact society)

Vince Carter (SAC): NBPA Most Respected Award (respected veteran)

Russell Westbrook (OKC): NBPA Best Side Hustle Award (best off-court endeavors, in fashion, tech, media, art, etc.) and NBPA Freshest Award (best style/fashion on and off the court)

Damian Lillard (POR): NBPA Mr. Clutch Award (most clutch)

P.J. Tucker (HOU): NBPA Sneaker Champ Award (best shoe game)

Rudy Gobert (UTAH): NBPA Locksmith Award (best defender)

James Harden (HOU): NBPA Toughest To Guard Award

Lou Williams (LAC): NBPA X-Factor Award (best off the bench)

Harden is the odds-on favorite to win the regular MVP award as well after averaging an NBA-leading 30.4 points per game to go along with 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

He finished second to Westbrook in the MVP voting last year, and he is a finalist this time around along with LeBron James and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis.

The toughest call of all major awards may be Rookie of the Year between Mitchell and Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

Mitchell won the NBPA version after averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds in his true rookie season.

Simmons was technically a rookie in 2017-18, however, he was drafted in 2016 and sat out the whole year due to injury.

Even so, it is difficult to look past Simmons' per-game averages of 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert was honored by the NBPA as the league's best defensive player despite missing 26 games this season. He finished second to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2016-17, and he is once again a finalist along with Davis and Sixers center Joel Embiid this year.

The winner of the NBA awards will be revealed on June 25 during the 2018 NBA Awards on TNT.